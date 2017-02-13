Augusta: Extended parking ban, no trash pick-up on Tues.

The Maine State House during a snow storm in Winter 2017.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Snowplow drivers still have work to do across Augusta, even after plows have been out for more than 24 hours.

The first batch left the public works department around 4 p.m. yesterday and Monday, with two feet of snow on the ground, were still trying to keep roads clear.

Not many people ventured out into the city during the day, state offices were closed.

Plow drivers, on the other hand, worked 16-hour shifts to keep up with the storm.

They’ve also had to deal with hazards like poor visibility and snow blindness.

“It happens to everybody,” said driver Tom Brown. When the snow gets blowing around you so hard you can’t see what’s going on, you just have to slow down take your time or pull over and wait for it to subside a little bit.”

A parking ban remains in effect in the city until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There will also be no trash pickup here Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WCSH