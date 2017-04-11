WLBZ
A once pardoned dog, going to be euthanized

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 2:26 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The 4-year-old huskie, named Dakota, whose profile became raised after killing another canine and later being 'pardoned' by Gov. LePage is still going to be euthanized. A judge handed down the decision Tuesday.
 
The hearing was initially rescheduled after the governor made the controversial motion to protect Dakota, bringing up legal interference questions.

The subject of this story will be updated.
 
 

