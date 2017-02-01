Fire drives out six people from Waterville apartments

Six people sent to hospital after escaping burning building in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Six people who escaped from a fire in Waterville were brought to the hospital.

Someone inside the burning building on Summer Street placed a call to 911 around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters said four people got themselves out of the building, but two others needed help from firefighters to escape.

The state Fire Marshal's Office sent investigators to the scene.

Summer Street was closed to give firefighters full run of the road.

