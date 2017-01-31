Fliers Supporting the KKK Found in Two Maine Communities

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(Danielle Waugh/NECN) -- Residents in two Maine communities are in shock after flyers supporting the KKK were recently found in their neighborhoods.

For the second day in a row, Sosa Alibudi opened his grocery store in Augusta to find an unwelcome delivery at his doorstep.

“It’s dangerous,” he said, “and kind of scary.” Flyers recruiting for the KKK have been left outside his business, and throughout the neighborhood, near Washington Street.

Copyright 2017 WCSH