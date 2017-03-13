MISSING: Augusta man last seen March 2

(Photo: via Augusta PD)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Augusta are asking the public for assistance in locating a 54-year-old man.

Scott Milliken was last seen around 8 p.m. on March 2 when he never showed up to a meeting with his friend, police were told.

Police said Milliken's cell phone and other personal items were left behind at his residence on Water Street.

Detectives spoke with friends and relatives, but Milliken's location as of late afternoon on March 13 was still unknown.

If anyone has information about Milliken's whereabouts you are encouraged to contact Det. Tori Tracy at 626-2370 at extension 3437.

Copyright 2017 WCSH