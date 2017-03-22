WLBZ
Police seize five alligators from Maine college student

Following up on Maine charges after discovery of 'gators.

NECN and Danielle Waugh , WCSH 7:09 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine game wardens seized five small alligators on Tuesday that were illegally being kept in Augusta.
 
Shortly after noon, game wardens responded to a call of a man in possession of alligators. Police found that Yifan Sun, 20, had the restricted species without proper permits.
 
Sun has been issued a summons for importing or possessing wildlife without a permit.
 
 
 

Copyright 2017 NECN


