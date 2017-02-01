Pre-dawn fire blazes in Waterville

Smoke billows from a fire on Summer St. in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- At a time of the morning when alarm clocks start going off, a neighborhood in Waterville instead woke up to fire sirens.

The pre-dawn call on Wednesday brought crews to Summer Street.

Waterville emergency dispatchers said roads in the area are closed.

