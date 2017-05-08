Pastor in Waterville accused of sexual abuse of a minor

NEWS CENTER

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A pastor of the St. Joseph Maronite Church in Waterville has officially been named in an investigation into abuse of a minor.

A priest from Waterville, Father Larry Jensen, has been removed from the church.

Father Jensen, formerly of St.. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville -- has been connected to abuse in Connecticut from 15-years-ago.

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, neither Fr. Jensen, nor St. Joseph Maronite Church, is associated with their diocese. The Maronite Church is associated with the Eparchy of Saint Maron , based out of Brooklyn, NY.

Bishop Gregory John Mansour removed Fr. Jensen after the claims of abuse were able to be "substantiated."

Maine victims of abuse from a church representative are asked to contact Michael Magalski, Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility for the Diocese of Portland.

