Searchers scour Augusta area for man with dementia

Donald DuPerre is 72 years old and suffers from the early stages of dementia (Photo: Augusta Police Dept., Custom)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Augusta Police are searching for a man who is suffering from the early stages of dementia.

Police say 72-year-old Donald DuPerre is not from the area and doesn’t know anybody aside from his sister. They say he may be attempting to get a flight back to Florida.

He was carrying two green, vinyl suitcases, a lightweight coat and a blue Trump baseball cap. He was also wearing blue jeans and tan sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you should call the Augusta Police department at 626-2370.

