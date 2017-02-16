The streets around the Maine State House are frosted with snow as blizzard conditions ramp up in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Golden Rule isn't legally binding, but Augusta Police say it might be the best policy as residents cross paths with their snow blowers and plows.

The department posted a message to its Facebook page on Thursday morning after dealing with several complaints about inconsiderate snow removal practices.

As neighbors run out of room to pile their snow, some of them have resorted to tossing it onto the property next door or sweeping it into the street. Police said anyone caught doing that "will get a visit from our friendly officers. Don't be that guy."

Police also had a word of warning for commercial and private plow drivers who flash a yellow auxiliary light from the top of their trucks. As drivers rush from one driveway to the next, the flashers don't always come off between jobs. Police said those lights should only be flashing while a plow is engaged in snow removal. "It's confusing to people driving on the road with all these flashing lights going so please," police said, "turn it off when traveling on the roadway like everyone else."

Police closed their message by saying, "We can all make it through this tough time together, we just ask that you use some caution, take your time and work with each other."

