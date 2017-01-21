Women's rights marcher accused of biting police officer

Women's March in Augusta, Maine. Drone footage from Maine UAV.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine's Capitol Police Force said one of their officers was taken to the hospital, after a women's rights marcher bit him outside the State House.

The rally on the grounds of the Maine State House was planned in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Capitol Police in Maine said the event was mostly peaceful, except for one woman who was charged with assault. They said she bit an officer while standing in the middle of the crowd. He required medical attention at the scene, and was eventually taken to the hospital.

