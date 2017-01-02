Autopsy will tell if crash caused man's death in Livermore Falls

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An autopsy will reveal if a man died from medical complications or after a car wreck on Route 4 in Livermore Falls on Sunday, said State Police.

Shawn Berry, 41, died at the scene on New Year’s Day after the car he was in was rear-ended by Sarah Clark, 30, of Farmington.

The victim was a passenger in a car driven by Brady Romano, 37, of Livermore Falls. Romano had just pulled over to the side of the road when Berry became sick, and they were struck from behind.

Berry died after the crash while Clark and another passer-by performed CPR on him, said Trooper Elgin Physic.

Route 4 was closed for several hours after the crash and the District Attorney's Office is still reviewing the crash.

