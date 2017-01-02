Baby Hospitalized After Fentanyl Overdose

(AUSTRALIA OUT) Generic face of a child, 11 August 2006. AFR Picture by MICHELE MOSSOP (Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images) (Photo: Fairfax Media, Fairfax Media)

METHUEN, MASS (NECN) -- A 10-month-old baby in Methuen, Massachusetts stopped breathing twice after being exposed to fentanyl Saturday night.

Methuen Police said they were called to a Treetop Way residence around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a baby who was not breathing.



Upon arrival, first responders immediately began treating the baby, before transporting her to Lawrence General Hospital, where she stopped breathing twice and had to be revived by hospital staff. The child was later flown to Tufts Medical Center via MedFlight and is currently in stable condition.

Hospital tests indicate that the baby had fentanyl in her system. The type of drug and amount ingested has not been released at this time.



"The opioid epidemic knows no boundaries," Methuen Mayor Stephen Zanni said. "We must continue to be vigilant in ensuring that children do not have access to harmful substances and to do everythign we can to fight the disease of addiction."

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the focus now is to determine how the drug wound up in the baby's system.



The Department of Children and Families is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.

