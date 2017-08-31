Back To School: New year, new teachers

OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Dozens of new hires are expect to join more than 19,000 teachers across the state with this school year.

Twenty-two-year-old Gabrielle Bryant grew up in Maine, went to school at Husson University and stayed in the area to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher.

"I always had dreamed about being a second grade teacher that was always where my heart was,” Bryant said.

Bryant was hired for the new year at Old Town Elementary. With the start of school just around the corner, she has been busy putting the finishing touches on her classroom.

"I'm nervous, but I think a good nervous,” she said.

NEWS CENTER decided to put Bryant to the test, to see how much she knew about Maine.

Q: What is the state tree?

A: The pine tree.

Q: What well-known sneaker brand is made right here in Maine?

A: New Balance

Q: What is Maine’s biggest city?

A: Portland

Q: How many counties are there in Maine?

A: 16.

“I know the song!” Bryant said. “I am not singing it though.”

With some convincing she did sing part of the ‘County Song’. She said she looks forward to sharing her passion for learning when school starts next week.

“I mean working with kids it takes a true person to take that content and transform it into a language that 7- and 8-year-olds, and even 9-year-olds can understand,” Bryant said. “But I think that's a challenge that I look forward to each day."

© 2017 WLBZ-TV