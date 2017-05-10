Backlash over Portland bar name

(Photo: Shawn Patrick Ouellette: Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Tempo Dulu a restaurant at the Danforth Inn in Portland has plans to open a bar called "Opium" at the location in June.

The Press Herald reports the name has received some backlash from critics who note the damaging toll that opioid addiction is having on the state.

A post on Opium's Facebook page tries to clear the air and explain the message the owners were trying to convey.It says in part, "Opium at The Danforth Inn does not advocate or embrace drug usage, but rather is an ode to a period in time when social, artistic, and culteral dynamisn explosed in Shanghai during the roaring twenties..."

