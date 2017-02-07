Bangor church may be forced out as a result of eminent domain

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The CityReach Church in Bangor may be forced to vacate as the Penobscot County Commissioner's office seeks to acquire the building in which the church is a tenant in an effort to alleviate the overcrowding of the jail.

The commissioners met Tuesday morning to discuss solutions, one of which is to acquire the former YMCA building located across the street through eminent domain. According to the county's attorney Edmond J. Bearor, the estate of Dr. Bill Buxton owns the property, and it is willing to sell it to the county. However, the mortgage holder has not consented.

According to Bobby Bledsoe, lead pastor at CityReach, the church has been there for almost three years and it has invested approximately $200,000 into the property. He also said that it has placed a bid of $800,000 for the purchase of the property.

Bledsoe said CityReach provides services such as food and programs for recovery and employment to the people of Penobscot County. He said that they are "in the business of seeing people set free, not people locked up."

A public hearing regarding the acquisition of the property is scheduled for March 21.

