Bangor comic and toy con

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Several hundred people are getting their geak on this weekend at the Bangor Comic and Toy Convention.

The event features everything from table top gaming, live bands and an animation film fest. The 3-day event is being held at the Cross-Insurance Center and one woman says she waits for this weekend every year.

I think it provides a place for everyone to come and be themselves or dress up like a favorite character. It provides a way to get a break from the real world for a weekend or so,” said vendor, Rebecca Record.

For more information and a schedule of events, click here.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV