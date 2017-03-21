Bangor Community Members Attend Eminent Domain Hearing

BANGOR, Maine (NEWSCENTER) - The Penobscot County Commissioner's office held its hearing for the acquisition of the property located at 127 Hammond Street by way of eminent domain on Tuesday morning. The county is interested in acquiring the property in an effort to alleviate the overpopulation problem in the jail. If it decides to move forward with the acquisition, tenant CityReach Church may be faced with eviction.

The meeting room was filled with supporters of the county's acquisition and those against it. Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton spoke in support of the acquisition. He said that 70 percent of the people in the jail are pre-trial, meaning that they have not yet been convicted of the crimes with which they are charged. He also said that the challenges that the jail faces include "serious crimes, co-defendants, special needs inmates an aging facility, failed funding that has come from the state and increase in crime in the area." He also said that the overpopulation has not only created a safety issue for the inmates, but also the jail staff. He indicated that an expansion of the property would ensure a safe and humane jail.

Also in support of the acquisition, licensed alcohol and drug counselor Patricia Kimball said that an expansion makes sense fiscally. She also said that the location is ideal as sharing administrative staff and transporting prisoners between the two facilities would be easier. She said "it's unfortunate that there is somebody in the building, and that the program is a wonderful program, but really for this county to be able to maintain safety and to continue to grow...this seems to make the best fiscal sense."

Many people also opposed the acquisition. Several members and non-members of CityReach Church spoke in support of the church, reciting their own personal stories about how the church helped them recover. Of the several people who spoke, founder and CEO of CityReach Church Pastor Bobby Bledsoe said that he and the church are "vehemently opposed" to the county's acquisition of the building. He talked about how when was a former heroin and crack-cocaine addict he went into a church and prayed for recovery. He said that when he recovered, he felt a burden to immediately begin to help people who came from where he came from. He also highlighted that the church is helping the community without any funding public funding.

The hearing lasted an hour, and although a final determination was not made, Commissioner Peter Baldacci did say that a decision will be made within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ