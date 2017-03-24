Bangor Drive In opening for the season May 4

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The 2017 outdoor cinema season in the Greater Bangor Area is starting earlier this year.
Bangor Drive In will open May 4 with Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
The drive-in theater reopened in June 2015 after being closed for years. Last year, the drive opened in late May.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is the next Marvel movie. The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie made over $300 million, domestically, and the sequel is expected have a big opening weekend.
