Bangor hosts first Celtic Crossroads Festival this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Celtic Crossroads festival is underway in Bangor with a variety of acts scheduled throughout the weekend.

The new nonprofit group hopes to bring traditional Celtic arts to the area in a way organizers said the surrounding communities have never seen before.

Performances are set to include the group Coig, duo Matt & Shannon Heaton and Gus LaCasse. Some of the groups traveled from across the world to perform in the city.

Venues in both Bangor and Brewer will open their doors for three nights Sept. 14-16.

The Bangor Public Library is even taking part — providing an Irish Genealogy session on Saturday.

Organizers say their aim is “to create a festival that draws visitors to Bangor in mid-September, extending the tourist season” and bring “economic development” as well as an “educational experience” to the community.

You can find out more and get ticket information at bangorceltic.org

