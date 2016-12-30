Bangor Kmart to close in the Spring

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Just after the holiday shopping season wrapped up news that the Kmart in Bangor will be closing its doors in the spring. Howard Riefs, spokesperson for Sears Holding company released this statement. We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store at 688 Hogan Road in Bangor. The store will close to the public in mid-April. Until then, the store will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on January 6. We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced.” Riefs also says the number of associates is not publicly available. He says, employees eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. The exact date of the closing has not yet been released.

