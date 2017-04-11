Bangor Mall stabber sentenced

Elizabeth Ellis sentenced

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Virginia woman accused of stabbing 2 strangers in the Bangor Mall back in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday. Justice William Anderson sentenced Elizabeth Ellis to 3 years in prison and 6 years’ probation.

Anderson explained that he wanted a longer than usual probation period for 36-year-old Ellis, because of the issues surrounding the mental health aspect of the crime.

The 2 victims wrote impact statements to the court to be read aloud. One of the victims said she still has a lot of trust issue now as well as having to be walked to her car after work.

Ellis addressed the court tell the victims, “I am truly sorry for what I have done to you and I wish you well in recovery both physically and emotionally.”

© 2017 WLBZ-TV