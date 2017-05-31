Bangor Murder Suspect returned to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The man accused of committing murder on Easter Sunday is back in Maine. Antoinne Bethea was brought to the Penobscot County Jail at about 4:20 Wednesday afternoon. Two Bangor Police officers brought him into the jail.

Bethea walked in with a shirt over his head. When asked about the charges filed against him, he uttered two words, "Not guilty".

Police say Bethea shot Terrance Durel on Highland Avenue in Bangor. Durel's mother said he was visiting his son at the time of the shooting.Bethea is believed to be the boyfriend of Durel's ex-wife.

Police put out a warrant for Bethea's arrest -- he was arrested in Ohio last week during a routine traffic stop.

Bethea will likely make his first court appearance on Friday.

