Bangor officials want input on state psychiatric home

Woman clutching her head in mental anguish (Photo: Peter Dazeley, (c) Peter Dazeley)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Bangor, Maine, officials want public input on the Republican governor's plan to build a new psychiatric residence without legislative oversight.



Gov. Paul LePage is moving ahead with plans to build a 21-bed residence in Bangor for mental health patients previously accused of crimes. Bangor officials plan to hold a Sept. 19 public meeting.



The facility was originally planned for Augusta where it would need an OK from the Legislature's legislative council.



LePage claimed lawmakers asking repetitive questions delayed the process. He decided to bypass lawmakers by building the residence on state-owned land in Bangor.



But Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills has said a new state building would need legislative approval, regardless.



LePage said the residence could protect federal funds for a state psychiatric hospital.

