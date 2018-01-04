Bangor opens warming shelters, closes offices ahead of blizzard

BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The City of Bangor has shut down city offices, public transportation and schools due to Thursday’s storm.
City officials are urging residents in need to seek shelter at a number of warming and charging stations across the city.
The following locations will be available:
City Hall (8am-4:30pm)
Police station lobby (24 hours)
Fire Station lobbies (24 hours)
Parks & Recreation (7am-9pm)
Trash pick-up in the city is expected to happen ahead of the storm, according to officials.
Bangor Police Department is asking residents to check in on the elderly in their neighborhoods, being sure to call police if you believe someone is in danger.
Click here for all you need to know about the latest storm.
