Bangor police charge man with possession of child porn

NEWS CENTER , WLBZ 4:53 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Nathan Lawrence was arrested after a two-month investigation by Bangor Police Department on a charge of possessing sexually explicit material.

This allegedly included images depicting children under the age of 12 years old.

Lawrence, 32, is a transient that has been residing in several Penobscot County towns.

Lawrence is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. 

