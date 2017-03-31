Bangor police charge man with possession of child porn

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Nathan Lawrence was arrested after a two-month investigation by Bangor Police Department on a charge of possessing sexually explicit material.

This allegedly included images depicting children under the age of 12 years old.

Lawrence, 32, is a transient that has been residing in several Penobscot County towns.

Lawrence is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

