Bangor woman accused of interfering in murder investigation

Cindy McVicar

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Bangor have arrested a woman accused of interfering with the arrest and prosecution of a murder suspect.

Cindy McVicar, 45, of Lincoln was taken into custody Friday and charged with hindering apprehension and/or prosecution.

Police said McVicar's arrest was the result of substantial steps she allegedly took to interfere with the arrest and prosecution of Antoinne Bethea, also known as "Prince."

Police are still looking for Bethea in connection with a murder that happened last weekend on Ohio Street in Bangor.

McVicar was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

