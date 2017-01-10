BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Theft is Bangor's number one problem -- and police are finding that in many cases that the theft is being fueled by a drug addiction. That is why Bangor's police department has decided to add a new role to the force -- one that will help bridge the gap between the police and drug abusers – a drug abuse case manager.

It is still in the works for Bangor Police but they say they are excited to have the opportunity to prevent crimes as well as help fight Maine's drug epidemic. “These folks are looking for help and when they reach out to us we don't always have the answers” Sergeant Tim Cotton said. “With someone like that embedded with us, we think it's really going to help them manage their lives better and make our jobs easier as well”. Forming this liaison would allow a case manager to work alongside police officers and offer their knowledge and assistance.

Patty Hamilton is the public health director for the city of Bangor. She has seen the effects of addiction firsthand - and she says she's witnessed progress as people work to fight against it. “I think we have made some great strides in addressing the substance abuse issue” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also understands the challenges law enforcement faces when dealing with crime motivated by addiction -- including theft. “By the time people come in contact with law-enforcement, they've really committed a crime and they end up in jail” Hamilton said. “We haven't really treated the problem I got them there in the first place”.

“Having someone to talk to about it is a good first step and it's less punitive and more collaborative with the individual” Hamilton said. “We can get them funnel to a treatment or another model or prevent it from getting about deeper”.

The Bangor Police Department is looking to fill the position soon and hopes that other police departments across the state will look at this model and try it as well.

