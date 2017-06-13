Bangor seals deal with Folk Festival for next five years

American Folk Festival returns to Bangor. Photo by NEWS CENTER. (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bangor's waterfront will continue to be the home of the Folk Festival for the next five years -- city officials and festival organizers came to the agreement Monday night.

The festival has attracted tens of thousands of people to the city every summer for over 15 years. It showcases a variety of diverse music, food and art from around the world. The contract starts this summer and would run through 2021.

This years Folk Festival starts on August 25th.

