Bangor City Council opens ethics investigation into sitting member

BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — For the first time in at least two decades, the Bangor City Council has opened an ethics committee investigation into a sitting councilor.



City Councilor Cary Weston came forward to the council last month to admit a conflict of interest after the council voted in June to allocate money to the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

That organization was paying Weston's company, Sutherland Weston for website services — something he did not disclose to the council at the time.

Weston could face censure if his behavior is found to be unethical.



Weston says he made a mistake and that it is his responsibility to correct that mistake.

