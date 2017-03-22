WLBZ
Bangor jumper rescued under I-395 overpass

WLBZ 3:08 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is in the hospital after being rescued from the Penobscot River in Bangor.

The man appears to have jumped into the water from the I-395 Bridge. He hung on to the bridge’s concrete abutment for about a half an hour while rescue crews worked their way through the icy water.

Police eventually took a rescue boat out and a Bangor firefighter in a cold water suit was able to swim to the man and get him onboard. Brewer fire and police also assisted in the rescue.

Officials say the man was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he is being treated for hypothermia.
 

