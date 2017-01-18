Bangor restaurant to reopen under new ownership

Giacomo's Restaurant (Photo: Giacomo's Restaurant)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The unique building on the corner of Central and Hammond streets has a new owner. The sandwich shop known as Giacomo’s, which closed just before the holidays, has been sold to a neighboring competitor.

Matt Haskell, owner of Blaze Restaurant in West Market Square, said they hope to open in about 30 days. He said it’s "just a prime, downtown location" and "we hated to see it closed." He said it was also an opportunity to help out a fellow business owner, so that’s what we did.

Haskell said he and his girlfriend Evelina Kacprzykowska, also his business partner, are keeping the name and will be doing some new branding and marketing and adding some specialty grocery products.

He said they will be interviewing for the new business very soon.

Before the sale, Giacomo’s then owner Brett Settle told NEWS CENTER he had hoped to be able to bring some kind of business to the space in the future. Haskell said he is working on a solution for the people who purchased gift cards from the previous owner.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ