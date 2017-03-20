WLBZ
Bangor to debate marijuana in wake of proposal for city to sell it

Councilor Baldacci urges city to sell marijuana.

NECN and Danielle Waugh , WLBZ 6:46 PM. EDT March 20, 2017

BANGOR, Maine (NECN) -- Officials in Bangor, Maine, are set to discuss the regulation of marijuana in the wake of the City Council chairman raising the possibility of the city getting into the pot business.
 
The City Council and staff will discuss marijuana Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. There is a moratorium on marijuana sales in the city in wake of state residents having approved legalization of the drug last year.
 

