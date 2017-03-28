Business owners seek to bring new life to Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It can be hard owning a shop in Downtown Bangor during the winter months -- foot traffic slows and business suffers. Local owners are working on a way to change that by bringing new events to the area.

"I think our plan as a community is to keep going with events and keep giving people reasons to come down here so that they can really get to know downtown" Eliza Butler said. Butler is the owner of Specialty Sweets.

The most recent event was the Winter Festival that was held back in February -- businesses said that it was a huge success. Now they are tying loose ends together for their upcoming Easter Eggstravaganza. They will have something for kids and adults. Kids are able to get their picture taken with the Easter bunny, free of charge, there will be an egg hunt as well as an egg drop station. For full details click here.

"That's the experience that we are really trying to increase right now, is to get more people coming down here and checking out all of the amazing stores because they are equally amazing now as they are in June" Betsy Lunday said. Lundy owns the Maine Cloth Diaper Company.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV