Businesses hope to cash in on Winter Festival

Local business owners in downtown Bangor are hoping to cash in on the first ever Winter Festival.



Finally, there is a good use for all of this snow.



John Dobbs the owner of Paddy Murphy's Pub is using it to make an ice bar for the big day on Saturday, the very first Downtown Bangor Winter Festival. The best part is that it is free to the public.



It is an idea that he and two other local business owners brewed up last summer.



Cheryl Michaud is one of those co-organizers and has been eager to showcase her quaint coffee shop and everything else that Bangor has to offer.



“It's about community and people coming together with families and friends and having something fun to do in the dead of the winter. Especially after 3 feet of snow,” she said.



All of the attention to this area, will hopefully bring home some green.



During the cold winter months, tourism is low in Bangor according to co-organizer Leeane Hewey.

That was the first thing she noticed when she took over the Charles Inn two years ago. Then she observed something else.



“There seemed to be a disconnect amongst the businesses. We were very fragmented,” she said.

Something had to change. So she created the Greater Bangor Coffee Chat website to unify businesses and revitalize the downtown area.



“It's the Maine way. It's the Bangor Maine way, you know, we're all in this together,” said Dobbs.



While they put the finishing touches on Saturday’s lumber-jack themed event, they are already planning for the future.



“They're just a group of go-getters, they make things happen and we're already thinking about ideas for next year,” said Michaud.

Tomorrow's events will begin at 10-am in the West market Square. Many stores are also offering discounts to anyone who shows their high school basketball tournament ticket stubs.

