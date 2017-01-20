Crash causes delays on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A crash in causing delays on Stillwater Avenue near Texas Roadhouse in Bangor.

Some traffic signals in the area were disrupted as a result of the crash.

Bangor Police is telling drivers to avoid that area of Stillwater Avenue and I-95 near that location.

"We are working to get traffic flowing again," Sgt. Tim Cotton said, "but it may take some time. Patience of motorists would be appreciated."

