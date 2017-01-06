MDEA LOGO (Photo: MDEA STAFF)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three men (two from Maine) have been arrested in relation to crack/heroin investigation conducted by the MDEA.

MDEA's investigation was centered around the Coe Park in Bangor. Seizures were made from an apartment on George St.

According to the MDEA’s North Central Task Force, agents located and seized heroin/crack cocaine with a combined street value of approximately $6000. Agents and police also located approximately $6500 in suspected drug proceeds, that was also seized.

Roosevelt Brown, 32, of Stamford, CT, charged with aggravated trafficking

Lynn Cook, 52, of Bangor, charged with aggravated trafficking

Thomas Anderson, 53, charged with aggravated trafficking

All three suspects had charged escalated to aggravated due to the drug seizure being within 1000-foot of a designated "drug free safe zone."

