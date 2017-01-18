Unusual odor prompts evacuation of Macy's in Bangor

(Photo: Jonathan Belanger)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Bangor Fire Department responded to the Macy’s in the Bangor Mall late Wednesday afternoon for a report of an unusual odor.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters told NEWS CENTER that they quickly did an air quality check and were unable to confirm any issue.

Customers were let back in after about 15 minutes.

No other parts of the mall were affected.

