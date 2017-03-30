Bar Harbor residents discuss ferry terminal future

Bar Harbor residents discuss future of ferry terminal

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The town of Bar Harbor is hoping to turn one of its ferry terminals into a cruise ship hub. Town officials want to buy the ferry terminal off of Eden Street from the state of Maine, and create a Maritime Activities District.

Hundreds of thousands of Bar Harbor’s visitors come into town by way of the many Cruise ships that service the area every year.

According to an economic impact study by the University of Maine, cruise ship passengers spent $20.2 million in Bar Harbor last year.

Each year when the weather gets warmer, Bar Harbor transforms from a quiet coastal town to a booming hub of tourism.

In anticipation of a surge in business, local seasonal shops and restaurants are beginning to open their doors again.

Town officials say if they can acquire the ferry terminal, the town could allow cruise ships to dock there as opposed to tendering passengers to shore. Their hope is that this could allow visitors more time in town longer to shop.

Benjamin Dunbar, an assistant manager at a popular Bar Harbor gift shop called Cool As A Moose, thinks the Maritime Activities District proposal could be good for business.

“They may have more time to shop when they’re here,” Dunbar said.

The proposal has also raised some concerns mainly having to do with people’s fears that it could lead to overcrowding issues and congestion if the move leads to increased population growth.

A public forum on the future of the ferry terminal was held Thursday at the Jessup Memorial Library at 6 p.m.

In order for the city to create the Maritimes district it envisions, citizens have to vote on a zoning change that would allow the land to be used that way. They’ll have the chance to vote on it in June.

