Bar Harbor woman killed when truck careens into parking lot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Bar Harbor police say a woman was killed when a pickup truck careened into a restaurant parking lot, hitting her and several parked vehicles.



Police say 76-year-old Connie Birkenmeier of Bar Harbor was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday outside the Chart Room Restaurant.



Police say the pickup operator, 36-year-old Justin Shell of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated driving to endanger. He was being held at the Hancock County Jail. It was not known if he had a lawyer.



Police say Shell's vehicle drifted off Route 3 and into the parking lot, hitting a vehicle, then Birkenmeier and several other vehicles.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV