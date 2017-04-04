Brunswick is North American choice for amphibious aircraft production company

(Photo: Atol Avion)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Brunswick Landing is welcoming yet another tenant to their growing and diverse list of companies that are based in the former Naval Air Station.

On Tuesday, Atol Avion, a Finnish company which specializes in the design and production of amphibious airplanes is planning to establish US headquarters in Maine.

The companies original innovation goals were motivated by the countryside in Finland, which boasts almost 180,000 inland lakes.

The amphibious model that Atol, USA, Inc. plans to produce (the 650) was developed for 5-years in Rovaniemi, Finland.

Besides ample access to industrial property, one of the key local features behind Atol's decision to come to Brunswick is the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authorities' interest in reviving the Brunswick Executive Airport.

