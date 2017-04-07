Former Brunswick man arrested for murder of son in 1979

NEWS CENTER

(NEWS CENTER) -- State Police have indicted Burton 'Ben' Hagar, 62, of Farmington, formerly Brunswick, on murder charges from 1979. The charges were handed down via the Cumberland County Grand Jury.

Hagar was arrested in his current hometown and transported to Franklin County Jail.

The charges originate from when Burton's son, Nathan, was found unresponsive in the families' home on School St. in Brunswick. Nathan Hagar later died at Parkview Hospital on May 9, 1979.

Details from the initial findings led authorities to consider the case was related to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and charges were never applied. Starting back in 1991, authorities "quietly" re-opened the infant case.

Today, the Unsolved Homicide Unit's modern methods are being heralded for bringing this case to a close.

If the case becomes completely closed it will be the oldest active case that the Maine State Police have ever completed.

Burton Hagar's first court appearance will be at the Cumberland County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 12th, at 1 p.m.

