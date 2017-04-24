Mary E. returns to home waters for present, and future

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- A schooner that's believed to be Maine's oldest locally built wooden fishing schooner is back on home waters.

The 73-foot schooner, the Mary E., sailed back up the Kennebec River with sights set on the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath.

The Mary E. has had a few different lifetimes -- as a fishing vessel, a dragger and possibly in the rum-running trade.

"I'm just one of dozens or more of captains who have walked the deck of this ship and had the honor to operate her. And to ensure her long life she needs to go somewhere to ensure that will continue. So I think she's heading in the right direction, this homecoming to Bath. Yeah, I feel good about it," said former Captain Dan Thompson as he escorted Mary up the Kennebec.

