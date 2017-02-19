Police station doubles as crash scene

Brunswick Police said the crash in front of their station happened after the driver dozed off behind the wheel (Photo courtesy of Brunswick Police) (Photo: Custom)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- To get to a car crash in Brunswick, police needed only to venture outside their front door.

The emergency dispatcher was alerted to the crash on Sunday morning not by a telephone call but rather by the sound of the impact outside the station.

Police said the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a utility pole. The car rolled into a snowbank just a few feet away from the entrance to the police station. Police said the injuries to the four people in the car were minor.

The utility pole outside the Brunswick Police station was sheered in half by the crash and needed to be replaced (Photo courtesy of Brunswick Police) (Photo: Custom)

The utility pole was sheered in half and needed to be replaced.

Police said the crash serves as reminder to drivers to pull over and rest if they are feeling tired.





Copyright 2017 WCSH