Route 1 viaduct project ahead of schedule

(Photo: Maine Imaging of Wiscasset via Reed & Reed)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — People in the city of Bath – and everyone who travels mid-coast Route 1 – have been living with traffic disruption this winter. But there’s light at the end of that tunnel. Or, more accurately, that road.

The Bath viaduct, which carries Route 1 over a maze of Bath’s city streets, is that close to completion. Construction crews from Reed & Reed closed the highway brings in October, tore it down to the ground and are now building a new one. More than half of the length of the viaduct structure is now in place, and the crews expect more of the concrete beams to be raised next week.

Those beams sit on top of new, poured concrete piers, and form the primary structure of the bridge surface. The beams were cast in Saint John, New Brunswick, and trucked to Bath.

Reed & Reed superintendent Tom Reed said the beam delivery schedule has been disrupted over the past few weeks because of weather. The trucks aren’t allowed to haul the cargo on I-95 when the speed limit is lowered because of snow and ice. Reed said there were several of those interruptions, and they have delayed delivery and erection of some of the bridge beams.

However, those delays are not putting the project behind. Tom Reed said the viaduct project is now about two weeks ahead of schedule instead of the previous three to four weeks. Project manager Ted Clark is a little more optimistic, though with a seasonal caution.

“We’ve got a lot of Maine winter left. A lot can happen," he said. "Right now, we’re three weeks ahead of schedule."

That schedule is all-important to both the contractor and the Maine DOT.

Reed & Reed’s contract calls for the project to be finished and open to traffic by May 25. It offers incentives if the viaduct is open earlier and penalties for being late.

MDOT Bridge Manager Wayne Frankhauser said they have used the “accelerated schedule” contracts on some other crucial projects, and are likely to use it more often in the future. On the viaduct, he says, the goal is to have all the work finished before summer tourist traffic begins.

“We knew it would be a big challenge for Reed & Reed to build," said Frankhauser, "and we’re very pleased with the progress they’re making."

NOTE: The video clip should show bridge beams being raised by Reed & Reed crews. The video was shot by Maine Imaging of Wiscasset for Reed & Reed and is used with the company’s permission.

