Battle over Maine National monument heats back up

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)- If you thought the fight over Maine's Katahdin region national monument was over, think again. President Trump is expected to order a review of two decades worth of National Monument designations, and Governor LePage is jumping in.

The governor says he plans to go to Washington next Monday to testify before Congress to have the monument status revoked. The Governor has been a consistent opponent of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument since before it was created by President Obama last year. He says the former president didn't follow the law when he established the monument.

Governor LePage will testify before a House committee on May 1st.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree says overturning the designation of the national monument would strike a blow to the Millinocket region. Pingree said today,"Many people who were originally opposed to the designation have come around after seeing the economic benefits for their communities."

She adds that she will use her role on the House Appropriations Committee to communicate those benefits to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in the coming weeks.

Pingree is on the committee which oversees funding for the National Park Service.

