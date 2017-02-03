Battling the leading killer of adults in the U.S.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Today is national "Wear Red Day"- a day dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease in America.

Although it's been known for years as "a man's disease," it's actually the leading cause of death of women in the United States.

It's become a tradition-- Every year around this time, Denise Sullivan sets up a table at the Eastern Maine medical Center in

Bangor to raise awareness for heart disease in America.

It's an illness that hits close to home.

“Give me a second, I'll be alright, because I want to be able to say this-take your time-Heart journey can be very emotional, and I lost my father when I was 16 years old. He was 37 and he was having open heart surgery in Portland Maine,” she said.

31 years later-she too was diagnosed with heart disease. And like many women, she says, she ignored the warning signs.



“But that's what we do as women, don't we? We can't be sick, we can't have heart disease, we don't have time,” said Sullivan.



In fact, she hadn't even noticed she suffered a heart attack until her doctor performed numerous tests. From that moment on…everything changed.



“If you want to thrive with heart disease, you have to make lots of changes if you've not been living a really heart healthy life,” said Sullivan.



And that includes getting rid of bad habits, exercising more often, and making healthy eating choices.



“Today we do a very good job at treating heart disease. But we don't do a very good job of preventing heart disease... and we can,” said Debi McCann, a registered nurse and the wellness director at EMMC.



By sharing their stories---these women are hoping to save lives.



“I have this voice because my life was saved and it's my responsibility to do something with that,” said Nicole Hardy.



“You know you can walk the walk, you can talk the talk, but only people that've really been in those shoes, know what it’s like,” said Sullivan.

Other symptoms include shortness of breath, nausea and fatigue. If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these signs, you're encouraged to seek medical attention.

To get in touch with Denise Sullivan, email her at: WHChamp2008@roadrunner.com



