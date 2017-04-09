Bayside Bowl Benefit

Portland, Maine (NEWS CENTER) There was some stiff competition at Bayside Bowl tonight between local breweries and restaurants. 18 teams competed against each other to raise money for "Full Plates, Full Potential" an organization that seeks to end child hunger in the state. Each team raised a minimum of one thousand dollars. And the team from Funky Bow Brewery took home the title. This event kicks off a big week at bayside bowl, starting with a PBA doubles tournament tomorrow.

