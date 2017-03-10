Beach2Beacon: Ready, Set. Register

Beach2Beacon (Photo: Beach2Beacon)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Friday, March 10, 2017 the general public will get their shot at registering for the annual Beach2Beacon... a very quick shot.

Race officials warn you'll need to be in the zone and ready because online registration sells out in minutes. Last year all 4-thousand slots allotted to the general public were filled in a record three minutes, 43 seconds -- so expect that record to be tested today.

Online registration for the 10-k started Thursday, March 9, 2017 but that was only for Cape Elizabeth residents.

The Beach2Beacon Facebook page says the system is glitch free and ready for the masses this morning.

If you don't beat the rush for general registration this morning, you can sign up for lottery registration which opens up as soon as general registration runs out.

Runners register at Beach2Beacon.com

Copyright 2017 WCSH