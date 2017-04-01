Beautiful Snow, Beastly Drive

(Photo: Todd Gutner)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The snow is coming down as expected, the roads are wet, slippery and slushy.

Expect chaotic driving conditions for a few more hours on Saturday. Snow is expected to keep coming down throughout this afternoon and disappearing by late evening.

If you are a York county resident, driving condition will not be your only concern...your electricity may be out. At this time CMP is working to restore power to thousands of customers, "our crews are on site and working to restore power as quickly as possible," CMP said. The outages are due to transmission line issue and power is expected to be restored around 8 a.m Saturday morning.

Meteorologist Todd Gutner says "the snow is ongoing...very messy out there."

Steady snow from Portland through Lewiston-Auburn area. Northern Maine not seeing much compared to Southern Maine.

Heading south, into York County. I-295 is a mess. #STORMCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/42dFBSzBNs

— Cory Froomkin WCSH (@CoryFroomkin) April 1, 2017

"Severe weather can be both frightening and dangerous for automobile travel," writes AAA. For more information on winter driving, the association offers the How to Go on Ice and Snow brochure.

Tips for driving in the snow:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Drive slowly. Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes. If you have anti-lock brakes (ABS) and need to slow down quickly, press hard on the pedal it's normal for the pedal to vibrate a bit when the ABS is activated.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of power it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little momentum going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed down hill as slowly as possible.

Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some momentum going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. Don’t tempt fate: If you don’t have somewhere you have to be, watch the snow from indoors.

